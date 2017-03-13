, Salina, age 89, died March 12, 2017. He was born March 23, 1927 in Kanopolis, the son of Walter and Ellen (Clements) Gay. He was a brick mason.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Doris Levin Gay.

He is survived by his children: daughters; Janet Marden, Wichita, Sharon (Andy) Staller, Spring Grove, IL., and Patricia (Gene) Schrader, Assaria; and, son, Mike (Becky) Gay, Superior, NB; Clyde has eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and his faithful dog “Tucker”.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Belmont Blvd Christian Church, Salina. Inurnment will be on Thursday March 23rd at 10 a.m. in the Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials are suggested to the church or Hospice of Salina.