TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas legislator is standing by a comment he made in a letter comparing Planned Parenthood with a Nazi concentration camp.
Republican state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth told The Kansas City Star on Monday that he considers Planned Parenthood worse than the Nazi regime in Germany.
Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Cecile Richards called Fitzgerald’s comments disturbing and said he should be ashamed.
Sen. Fitzgerald did NOT appreciate having a donation to @PPGreatPlains made in his honor. Just FYI. https://t.co/raCPC9b3nX #ksleg #heinous pic.twitter.com/D5AbOgRfLM
— PP Great Plains KS (@PPGreatPlainsKS) March 10, 2017
Fitzgerald is a strong abortion opponent. He sent a letter to Planned Parenthood Great Plains last week after learning a donation had been made in his name.
He said in his letter on official Senate stationery that such a donation in his name was worse than “having one’s name associated with Dachau.”
The Planned Parenthood chapter tweeted a photo of the letter.
Leave a Reply