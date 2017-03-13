SUMNER COUNTY- A fourth Kansas earthquake this month shook portions of Kansas on Sunday.

The quake just before 2:30p.m. measured 2.7, and was centered 21 miles south of Wellington, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Three quakes were reported in Kansas last week, including two in Sumner County and one in Harper County. They were approximately all the same strength, according to the USGS.

In February, the agency recorded six Kansas earthquakes. They measured from 2.5-3.3 magnitude.

There have no reports of damage or injury from Sunday’s quake.