Steven Ray Raymer, of Salina, was called to the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2017, at the age of 65. Steve was born Sept. 24, 1951, in Paola to Kenneth and Patricia Raymer.

He grew up in Kansas City, Kan., as the oldest of three brothers. He loved being active and playing sports, as well as music. These passions would continue throughout his life.

Steve married his wife, Cathy Frost, on June 23, 1973, in Wellington. They had two daughters, Angela and Stephanie, and many beloved pets. Steve and Cathy moved to Salina in 1977.

Steve was a police officer for several years, before moving on to be a production supervisor at Exide Battery and later at Russell Stover Candies. After retirement, he delivered prescriptions and flowers part-time for Dillons. He loved sharing leftover flowers with others.

Steve loved life and had a passion for golfing with his friends. He enjoyed sports and supporting K-State or watching the local Salina teams, he volunteered as a scorekeeper for the Salina Saints and the 4A State basketball tournament. He was an elder and active member at Belmont Boulevard Christian Church. His love for music brought him to the choir, where he loved singing. He always donated blood faithfully and could be counted on to help anyone in need.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and spent countless hours watching sporting events or driving north to Fargo for visits. He also stayed close with his brothers and extended family through calls and visits. He loved traveling and was always planning the next trip and was so excited to head for a big Disney vacation with his grandchildren right before he passed.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Patricia Raymer, and his granddaughter, Aliyah Baumgardner.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, Angela Waters and husband Scott and their sons Camden and Maddox, of Beloit; daughter, Stephanie Baumgardner and husband Michael and their children, Adelyn and Connor, of Fargo, N.D.; brothers, David (Diane) Raymer and Richard (Debbie) Raymer; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Belmont Boulevard Christian Church in Salina.

Memorials may be given to the church.