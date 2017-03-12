Shirley A. Gray, 81, passed away Saturday, March 11th, in Abilene. She was born June 13, 1935 in Garden City, the daughter of Frank W. and Helen M. (Towers)Gormley. Growing up in Chapman, Shirley attended local schools and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School with the class of 1953. She had been employed for twenty six years by The Citizens Bank in Abilene, retiring in 1997. On March 25, 1972, Shirley was married to Earl L. Gray. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. He preceded her in death April 6, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Sherry Wolfe-Eyer.

Shirley is survived by: son, Rodney A. (Sheri) Gray of Leawood; step-children, Terry (Debra) Gray of Dripping Springs, Texas, Scott (Jill) Gray of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, Michelle Gray of Sedan; son-in-law, Jim Eyer of Wakefield; sister, Deloris Parrish of Oklahoma City and two nieces, Debra Andersen of Oklahoma City and Pamela Martin of Allen, Texas.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday March 15th at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Roland Slater officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions in her name be made to the Memorial Health Foundation. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday March 15th at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Roland Slater officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.