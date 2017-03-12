Registration is now open for the fourth annual Salina Downtown Inc.’s St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl which will run from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. “This event has definitely grown over the years and I can’t wait to see what the crawlers will bring in 2017” says Penny Bettles Managing Director of Salina Downtown, Inc.

This event is co-sponsored with Crown Distributing, along with eight participating downtown bars and restaurants. “The generous sponsorship from Crown Distributing makes this event easily maintained and manageable. We look forward to working with them every year” says Bettles. The eight participating restaurants and bars include:

* Big Nose Kate’s

* Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

* Coops Pizzeria

* Heart Of Dixie

* Martinelli’s Little Italy

* Paramount Bar

* Rendezvous Bar

* Santa Cruz Burritos

The cost of the pub crawl is $15 for early registration, $20 day of event (T-shirt size and availability are not guaranteed). The fee gets you a St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl T-shirt; a souvenir coozie, wrist band, drink specials at the participating downtown restaurants and bars, and a free cab ride home courtesy of Sunflower Taxi.

To register go to salinadowntown.org and click on the St. Paddy’s Day logo.