Ralph Nelson, Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017, at his home in McPherson. He was a pipe fitter and had worked in industrial construction for many years.

He was born July 31, 1946, in Cusseta, GA, the son of Ralph, Sr. and Odessa (King) Nelson. He graduated from Cusseta High School.

During the Vietnam War, Ralph served his country in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Purple Heart.

On January 28, 1982, he married Foye Gatz. She died February 3, 1998. He later married Barbara (Boultinghouse) Wenger on Dec. 22, 2007.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara of the home; children, Paul Nelson of Ponca City, OK, Tania Deal (Ronald) of Raeford, NC, Eric Greenfield of Ponca City, OK, and Misty Waffle (Joe) of Port Lavaca, TX; step-children, Shad Putnam (Heather) of Grain Valley, MO; Nicole Moore (Troy) of Platte City, MO, Tara Ingram (Coleman) of San Antonio, TX, Micah Wenger (Tamara) of Salina, KS, and Keshia Merkle (Nick) of McPherson, KS; a sister: Eleanor Greenwood of Rutherford, VT; 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, and a sister, Mildred Chappell.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 16, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, (McPherson) with Rev. Darren Frazier officiating. Inurnment, with military honors, will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Hospital in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.