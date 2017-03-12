Marjii L. Martin, 67, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at her home in Salina. Marjii was born Dec. 26, 1949, in Wood River, Ill., to Llewellyn and Betty (Duncan) Stevens.

She was raised in the Branson, Mo.- area, and graduated from Hollister High School.

She retired from Wilson & Company, Salina, in 2015, where she was a survey manager as well as a member of the Kansas Society of Land Surveyors.

She enjoyed genealogy research, puzzles, gardening and the peace of the countryside.

Marjii was preceded in death by her father, Llewellyn; sister, Deborah; and brothers, Gene, Ronald and Donald.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Martin, of the home; mother, Betty Jones and brother Bob Stevens, both of Tennessee; daughters, Becky Kocurek, of Texas, and Kim Martin, of Kansas; grandchildren, Chris Jones and Courtney Jones, of Texas, Shane Martin and Taylor Gard, of Kansas, and Meghin Frye, of Missouri; and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 13, with a vigil service at 6, at Ryan Mortuary.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.