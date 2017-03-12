RENO COUNTY– A Kansas man convicted of second-degree intentional murder and sentenced to over 15 in prison has filed a civil motion over the sentence in the case.

A Jury found Aaron Alvarez, 27, guilty in the November 2011 stabbing death of 23-year-old Allen Frank.

The two got into an altercation after Alvarez may have accidentally struck Frank’s girlfriend.

The two men then argued and Alvarez stabbed Frank in the stomach and slashed his neck.

A status hearing over the civil filing was scheduled for Friday.