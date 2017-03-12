Eldon R. Trost, 70, the son of Carl R. Trost and Verna (Nagel) Trost, was born December 2, 1946, in Concordia, KS, and passed away on March 10, 2017, at Mitchell County Health Systems, Beloit, KS.

Eldon grew up on the family farm southeast of Concordia, KS, attending elementary school at Huscher, KS, and graduating from Concordia High School in 1964. While in high school, Eldon was a member of the Champion 4-H State Crops Judging Team of 1962 and was an FFA State Farmer.

He attended Kansas State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. During 1968-69, he taught vocational agriculture at Miltonvale High School, Miltonvale, KS.

On September 3, 1967, Eldon was united in marriage to Tana Sherwood and to this union 3 children were born: Tandy, Conrad, and Justin.

Eldon’s goal had always been to farm. In the late 1960s that was difficult to do unless a young man could step into an established operation.

Not to be deterred, Eldon sold his cow herd in the fall of 1969 to purchase 80 acres with a home north of Concordia, KS, and began a custom haying business that evolved into a diversified crop/livestock farming operation. To supplement farm income, he sold hay, farm supplies, and Kansas State certified seed as well as Garst, Northrup King, and Syngenta.

He was an early pioneer of no-till farming and the use of chemical fertilizers and experimented with various forms of irrigation.

In 1976 he was awarded the Kansas Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Award. Later that same year, the American Farm Bureau named him one of 3 national winners.

Eldon was also a Banker’s Award Winner of the Republic County Soil Conservation District.

In 1998 following an accident that left Eldon unable to continue, his two sons took over the farming and today each of them operates a portion of the original business as well as their own.

Eldon was a member of the United Methodist Church, Belleville, KS; the Republic County Farm Bureau; served on the Board of Directors of the Cloud County Coop Elevator Association and the Talmo-Wayne Fire District and was a lifetime member of the Kansas State University Alumni Association.

Eldon served with the US Army National Guard, Concordia, KS, from 1969-1975.

Eldon’s faith in God was deeply rooted, growing up in the EUB Church at Huscher, KS, a faith that sustained him through the years he spent confined to a wheelchair.

He was interested in all forms of wildlife, and could identify most Kansas birds, bird eggs, grasses, trees, and wildflowers. He also enjoyed giving wildflower tours. He was a history buff, especially wanting to learn all he could about the coal mining community of Minersville, located on one of his farms. He was curious about antiques and enjoyed meeting people of all ages with unique interests and stories. On numerous trips around the US and abroad, he sought out the farmers and learned all he could about their agricultural practices.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Curtis Trost.

Eldon is survived by his wife Tana Trost of Belleville, KS; one daughter

Tandy (Gene) Rundus; two sons, Conrad (Donna) Trost and Justin Trost all of Concordia,

KS; and daughter-in-law, Jonna Trost.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Paul and Terin Rundus and Colby, Delaney, Bethany, Wyatt, Georgia, Stella, Rubi, and Magnolia Trost; one brother, Bruce (Sue) Trost, Concordia, KS; three sisters, Kathy Mitchell, Concordia, KS, Jean (Larry) Buss, Council Grove, KS, and Sandy (Gailyn) Boesching, Clay Center, KS; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church, Belleville, KS with Reverend Emily Meckley, officiating.

Interment will be at the Zion Cemetery, rural Belleville, KS.

Visitation is from 1 PM until 8 PM on Monday at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home with the family greeting friends from 6 PM until 8 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Eldon R. Trost Memorial to be designated later.

