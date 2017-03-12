Earl B. Cooper, 87, Minneapolis, formerly of Chase, died Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Minneapolis. Earl was born August 16, 1929 in Shawnee, OK to Arthur B. and Ina May (Phillips) Cooper.

He was a graduate of Chase High School. On June 5, 1949, he was united in marriage with Norma J. Miller in Chase. Earl worked in the oil fields for many years and he retired from Thunderbird Drilling in 1994.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Norma; sons Art (Janie) Cooper and Craig (Sabine) Cooper; five grandchildren, Aaron Cooper, Andy (Carol) Cooper, Neil (Rachelle) Cooper, Amanda (Dale) Smith, and Jennifer Butka; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, March 17 at the Springdale Cemetery, Chase. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 6-8. Memorials may be made to the Minneapolis E.M.S. or the OCRFD #4 and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.