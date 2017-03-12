Debra Glazier Livengood, 63, of Salina, passed away Jan. 8, 2017. She was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Tescott to John and Lila Ronning. She graduated from Salina Central High School in 1970.

Debra worked in customer service for Duffens Optical for 35 years. She was known for her passionate love and support of stray animals, particularly cats. Debra also loved to fish. In her spare time, she could be found fishing in lakes throughout the state.

Survivors include her husband Paul, of the home; children, Laura (Cesar) Palacios, of Los Angeles, and Nikolas (Brian) Hodge, of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Chase Livengood, Madison Livengood, Amber (Brett) Bailey, Nora Palacios, Eliot Palacios, Declan Hodge and Foster Hodge; great-grandchildren, Owen, Linzee and Brilee; nephews, Alex Glazier, Aryn Glazier, and Christopher Morris; stepmother, Katherine Ronning; brother, John Ronning Jr.; and stepsister, Judy Longest Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Thomas Glazier; daughter, Jessica Glazier; grandmother, Elsie Stirn; and siblings, Cheryl Ronning and Richard Ronning.

A celebration of her life will be held from 1-5 p.m. March 15, at Carver Center in Salina. Light refreshments will be served, and children are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salina Animal Shelter or Adopt a Pet, and in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.