SALINA, KANSAS, FEBRUARY 23, 2017 – In honor of Women’s History Month, Kansas Wesleyan University (KWU) is hosting the Daring to Dream lecture on March 14th featuring Pheonah Nabukalu, Ph.D., from The Land Institute in Salina. The lecture is free to the public as part of the INTERSECTIONS series, and will feature an introduction by Kayla St. Laurent, a KWU Biomedical and General Chemistry major, and a Q&A session moderated by Assistant Professor of Physics Kristin Kraemer, Ph.D following the lecture.

Dr. Nabukalu overcame significant socioeconomic barriers in her native country of Uganda to gain access to education, eventually earning a doctorate in Agronomy from Louisiana State University. Nabukalu is a strong advocate of women’s empowerment through education and has worked on projects empowering women to break cycles of poverty through agriculture.

“I decided to pursue a career in science, because I enjoyed biology and chemistry,” explains Dr. Nabukalu of her journey into the sciences. “I look forward to discussing my education background in both Uganda and the U.S. as well as lessons I have learned on building a career in science, and my current research at the Land Institute.”

A postdoctoral fellow at Salina’s Land Institute, Dr. Nabukalu’s research focuses on crop improvement through breeding and genetics — especially in areas where a warming climate requires crops that

resist heat and drought. Dr. Nabukalu explains: “Currently, we are testing the grain sorghum for performance under tropical African conditions in areas that are highly vulnerable to climate change, especially drought. We are seeking to improve crop resilience to drought, pests and disease, and with better nutrition and taste.”

Students, farmers and researchers will find her story of gaining access to education in Uganda and the U.S. and building a career in agronomy both highly relevant and inspiring.

“With the knowledge I have accumulated, I hope to contribute significantly towards efforts to combat hunger, especially in the Sub-Saharan African regions where climate change is exacerbating food insecurity,” Dr. Nabukalu says. “Farmers in these regions are looking for more drought-resilient, high yielding crops to count on even in the driest years.”

Preceding the lecture, KWU science faculty and students will host hands-on science demonstrations from 6–7 p.m. in the hallway outside Sams Chapel. Demonstrations will include 3D printing, Virtual Reality headsets, vertebrate zoology, e-gaming, composting and more. Stargazing at the KWU Observatory will be available following the lecture from 8–9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Sams Chapel in the Hall of Pioneers, 2nd Floor. 100 E. Claflin Street, Salina, Kansas

6:00 p.m. Science Demonstrations

7:00 p.m. Presentation by Dr. Nabukalu

8:00 p.m. Stargazing from the Observatory: 8–9 p.m.