Shirley A. Gray, 81, passed away Saturday, March 11th, in Abilene. She was born June 13, 1935 in Garden City, the daughter of Frank W. and Helen M. (Towers)Gormley. Growing up in Chapman, Shirley attended local schools and graduated from Chapman High School. She had been employed by and retired from the Citizens Bank in Abilene. On March 25, 1972, Shirley was married to Earl L. Gray. All of their married life was spent in Abilene. He preceded her in death April 6, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Sherry Wolfe-Eyer.

Shirley is survived by: son, Rodney A. (Sheri) Gray of Leawood; step-children, Terry Gray of Dripping Springs, Texas, Scott Gray of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, Michelle Gray of Sedan; son-in-law, Jim Eyer of Wakefield; sister, Deloris Parrish of Oklahoma City and two nieces, Debbie Anderson of Oklahoma City and Pamela Shank Martin of Allen, Texas.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday March 15th at the Danner Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date.