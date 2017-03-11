The Salina Post

SES boys take third at 3A state tournament

by

The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, defeating Belle Plaine and taking third place in 3A state. The Trojans won the game 72-60.

Southeast had a good opening quarter, scoring 19 points to take a two-point lead. Belle Plaine answered with a 19 point second quarter to carry a three-point lead into the second half. The Trojans outscored Belle Plaine in the next two quarters to win the game 72-60.

Hunter White and Jackson Montgomery both scored over 20 points, leading the team to a third-place state finish.

