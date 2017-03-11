The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, defeating Belle Plaine and taking third place in 3A state. The Trojans won the game 72-60.

Southeast had a good opening quarter, scoring 19 points to take a two-point lead. Belle Plaine answered with a 19 point second quarter to carry a three-point lead into the second half. The Trojans outscored Belle Plaine in the next two quarters to win the game 72-60.

Hunter White and Jackson Montgomery both scored over 20 points, leading the team to a third-place state finish.