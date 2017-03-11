Ruby A. Rothfelder, age 74, of Waterville, passed away at her home, on Friday, March 10, 2017, after a long illness.

A memorial service is planned for 11:00 am, Friday, March 17, 2017, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville with Mr. Rod Christie officiating. There will be a private inurnment held at Rosehill Cemetery at Axtell at a later date.

Ruby was born on July 10, 1942, at Festus, Missouri, to Earl G. and Naomie (Freeman) Horn. She worked for many years as a private family caregiver. On September 5, 1989, in Topeka, she married Jim Rothfelder.

Ruby’s life revolved around her family, enjoying being with them and attending the different events in their lives. She loved to cook and was for a while known as the Cake Lady, baking birthday, wedding and other specialty cakes. Ruby also enjoyed collecting dolls.

Survivors include her husband Jim, her seven children: Mike Schmitz of Waterville, Jeff Schmitz of Waterville, Chris Jenkins of Manhattan, Lynn Delay and husband Patrick of Morrowville, Ginger Rothfelder of Manhattan, Brian Rothfelder of Marysville and Traci Hale and husband Bobby of Emporia, a brother Lester Horn and wife Vernice of McPherson, Ruth Deckard of Lincoln, Nebraska, Barbara Hood of High Ridge, Missouri and Shirley Martin of Statesboro, Georgia, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Ronald Horn and Darrell Horn and a sister Patty Womack.

Memorials are suggested to Meadowlark Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.