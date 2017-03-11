To commemorate National Fair Housing Month, the City of Salina Community Relations Division will hold their Annual Fair Housing Seminar Thursday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.

The purpose of the seminar is to educate tenants, landlords, property managers, lenders, social workers, service providers, and other interested parties about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act, the landmark civil rights legislation that passed in 1968 and makes it illegal to discriminate in the sale or rental of housing based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, familial status or disability.

Seminar topics and speakers are as follows:

Kansas Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, and the Fair Housing Act, presented by Teresa Baker, Rental Housing Program Supervisor for Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.

Healthy Homes and Lead Hazard Prevention Program, presented by Gilbert Tabares, Enforcement Officer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Bureau of Family Health.

Fair Housing and Reasonable Accomodations/Modifications, presented by Kathryn Amaya, Branch Chief, Programs and Compliance for the U.S. Development of Housing and Urban Development Region VII Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.

Information on Street Drugs, presented by Matthew Halton , Detective for the I-35/I-70 Drug Task Force.

Property Maintenance Codes, presented by Gary Hobbie, Director for the City of Salina Community and Development Services Department.

Keynote speaker, Mayor Kaye Crawford

The registration form and agenda are available at www.salina ks.gov/fairhousingseminar. Completed registration forms and payment ($20/person, includes lunch and materials)should be mailed or dropped off to the City of Salina Community Relations Division, 300 W. Ash St., Room 101, Salina, KS, 67401.

For more information about the Community Relations Division or the Fair Housing Seminar, call (785) 309-5745 or visit www.salinaks.gov/communityrelations.