The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police warn of skimmers at Kansas gas stations

by Leave a Comment

Skimmers found on bank ATM in July 2015

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a report of skimmers at multiple gas stations in Manhattan.

The device is placed over credit and debit card readers to illegally obtain information.

Police reported on social media they were unsure if there are other, undiscovered skimmers. They urged residents to consider paying inside instead of at the pump this weekend.

They also reminded citizens to check your accounts regularly for fraudulent activity.

Since 2015, skimmers have been reported on bank ATMs in Wichita, Salina and in Finney County.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *