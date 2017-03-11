RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a report of skimmers at multiple gas stations in Manhattan.

The device is placed over credit and debit card readers to illegally obtain information.

Police reported on social media they were unsure if there are other, undiscovered skimmers. They urged residents to consider paying inside instead of at the pump this weekend.

They also reminded citizens to check your accounts regularly for fraudulent activity.

Since 2015, skimmers have been reported on bank ATMs in Wichita, Salina and in Finney County.