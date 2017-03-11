The Salina Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman’s car found with body inside

Officials pulled Anderson’s car from the river on Friday-photo courtesy KCTV

PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a car pulled from the Missouri River belonged to a missing Wichita woman and a female body was inside the car.

Capt. Stacey Graves couldn’t confirm the body discovered Friday evening was that of 20-year-old Toni Anderson, who’s been missing since Jan. 15.

But Graves said the car found in the river near Parkville was Anderson’s. She said a medical examiner will positively identify the body and determine a cause of death.

Police say Anderson, a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was last seen after she left her job

Anderson -courtesy photo

early Jan. 15. A police officer pulled her over for a traffic violation then watched Anderson drive to a nearby QuikTrip to get gas for her car. She was alone at the time.

