Puppets will come to life on March 25, 2017, at #MYSTORY, youth storytelling clinic, Downs, Kansas. Students will have the opportunity to learn about the art of storytelling from a puppet’s mouth, as a personal experience, or from a third person perspective.

Joyce Slater, professional storyteller from Kansas City, will lead students through the process of discovering what makes a good story from beginning to end. Slater brings puppets and props, and years of story telling and story writing experience.

Students will also be coached on how to engage an audience and develop a stage presence. Both group and individual instruction will be utilized to maximize the experience. Leonie Harzman, now an 8th grade student at Lakeside Junior High shares, “It gives you speaking skills. The clinic is great for creative expression.”

The clinic will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. at the Depot, 791 Railroad Street, Downs, Kansas. Lunch and snacks are provided with a $5 registration fee.

Pre-register at kansasstorytelling@gmail.com or call Glennys Doane at 785.454.6648.

This one-day clinic is made possible by a grant from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.