KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sophomore guard Esa Ahmad’s free throw with 19 seconds left proved to be difference, as No. 11/11 West Virginia rallied back to post a 51-50 win over Kansas State and advance to the Phillips 66 Championship game on Friday night before a sold-out crowd at 18,972 fans at Sprint Center.

After Ahmad’s free throw, K-State (20-13, 8-10 Big 12) had one last chance to snatch victory away, but sophomore Kamau Stokes3-pointer with 1 second was off the mark.

West Virginia (26-7, 12-6 Big 12), which advances to the Championship game for the second consecutive season, made a valiant comeback in the second half. Trailing 39-27 after senior guard Wesley Iwundu connected on a 3-pointer with 13:26 remaining, the Mountaineers slowly chipped away at the deficit. The team scored 24 of the last 35 points in the contest and held the Wildcats to just 3 field goals in the last 9:33.

Junior guard Tarik Phillip tied the game at 50-all with West Virginia’s ninth 3-pointer of the contest with 1:45 remaining. Neither team was able to convert on the offensive end before senior forward D.J. Johnson was whistled for a personal foul to enable Ahmad to head to the free throw line for 2 shots. After missing the first, he hit the second to give the Mountaineers their first lead since it was 8-7 at the 10:41 mark of the first half.

Ahmad led two players in double figures with a game-high 15 points to go along with a game-tying 10 rebounds, while Phillip added 13 points off the bench on 4-of-8 field goals, including 3-of-6 from long range.

Iwundu led two Wildcats in double figures with 13 points on 4-of-9 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, to go with 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 35 minutes, while Stokes tallied 10 points.

West Virginia won the game despite shooting just 26.7 percent (16-of-60) from the field, including 32.1 percent (9-of-28) from 3-point range, but did take advantage of 11 K-State turnovers to hold a 13-1 advantage in points of off turnovers. The Wildcats hit on 39.1 percent (18-of-46), including just 23.8 percent (5-of-21) from long range.

K-State lost for the first time this season when holding an opponent to 65 points or less, falling to 14-1 on the season, including 6-1 against Big 12 competition.

The Basics

• Final Score: 11/11 West Virginia 51, Kansas State 50

• Records: Kansas State 20-12, 8-10 Big 12 // West Virginia 25-7, 12-6 Big 12

• Attendance: 18,972 (sold out)

The Short Story

• No. 11/11 West Virginia used an impressive second-half rally to earn its second straight trip to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship game with a 51-50 victory over K-State on Friday night at the Sprint Center.

• The Wildcats lost for the first time this season in 14 tries when holding an opponent to 65 points or less.

• Trailing by 12 points with 13:26 remaining, the Mountaineers scored 24 of the last 35 points and locked down defensively to hold the Wildcats to just 3 field goals in the last 9:33.

• The effort was also impressive after West Virginia scored just 16 points in the first half on 18.8 percent shooting (6-of-32) to trail 25-16 at halftime.

• Sophomore Asa Ahmad registered a double-double with a game-high 15 points and a game-tying 10 rebounds, while junior Tarik Phillip added 13 points off the bench, including 3 3-pointers.

• Senior Wesley Iwundu paced two Wildcats in double figures with 13 points on 4-of-9 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, while sophomore Kamau Stokes added 10 points.

How It Happened | First Half

• Fierce defense ruled the opening moments of the game, as the team went a combined 0-of-7 from the field in a scoreless tie as K-State called its first timeout at the 17:19 mark.

• Dean Wade scored the game’s first points at the 17:01 mark, as the Wildcats led 2-0 at the first media timeout of the half with 15:51 to play.

• The scoring picked up slightly at the second media timeout, as consecutive 3-pointers by Nathan Adrian and Lamont West gave West Virginia an 8-7 advantage at the 10:14 mark.

• Six straight points, including an emphatic dunk by Isaiah Maurice, gave the Wildcats a 13-8 edge at the third media timeout at the 7:36 mark before halftime.

• The run grew to 11-0 after a 3-pointer by Kamau Stokes from the corner that forced head coach Bob Huggins to call the Mountaineers’ first timeout at the 6:40 mark.

• West Virginia responded to the timeout with a 5-1 spurt to cut the deficit to 19-13 with 3:40 to play.

• A pair of free throw by Carlbe Ervin II and layup by Maurice gave the Wildcats a 24-13 advantage with 1:29 remaining.

• A fourth 3-pointer of the half by the Mountaineers cut into the lead, but Stokes went 1-of-2 from the line with 30 seconds left to give the Wildcats a 25-16 halftime advantage.

• K-State connected on 39.1 percent (9-of-23) from the field, including 22.2 percent (2-of-9) from 3-point range, and hit 5-of-10 free throw attempts. West Virginia shot 18.8 percent (6-of-32), including 23.5 percent (4-of-17) from long range, and did not attempt any free throws.

• Wesley Iwundu, Wade and Stokes led the way with 5 points each.

How It Happened | Second Half

• A 3-pointer by Kamau Stokes pushed the K-State lead to 32-20 at the first media timeout of the half at the 15:58 mark, as Dean Wade and Barry Brown each added baskets in the opening 4 minutes.

• A Wesley Iwundu 3 gave the Wildcats a 39-27 lead at the 13:26 mark.

• Back-to-back baskets by West Virginia forced head coach Bruce Weber to call his first timeout of the second half after it the run cut the deficit to 39-31 with 12:30 remaining.

• A lead stood at 39-33 K-State after two free throws by Tarik Phillip at the 10:54 mark.

• The Mountaineer run was 10-0 after a layup by Esa Ahmad made it 39-37 with 9:52 remaining.

• A 3-point play by Iwundu gave the Wildcats a 42-37 advantage with 9:32 to play.

• A floater by Stokes pushed it to 44-39 at the 7:17 mark and force a West Virginia timeout.

• The teams traded 3-pointers – one from Brown and one from Jevon Carter – as the Mountaineers called its third timeout with 3:31 left and Wildcats leading 48-45.

• A Phillip 3 tied the score at 50-all with 1:37 to play then West Virginia called its last timeout on a tie up to take possession of the ball with 1:07 left.

• Ahmad gave the Mountaineers a 51-50 lead with 19 seconds left going 1-of-2 from the line.

• K-State called its last timeout to set up the last play with 10.4 seconds to play, however, Stokes’ 3-pointer missed with 1 second and West Virginia held on for the victory.

• The Wildcats connected on 39.1 percent (9-of-23) in the second half, including just 25 percent (3-of-12) from 3-point range, and went 4-of-6 from the line. The Mountaineers shot 35.7 percent (10-of-28), including 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from long range, and went 10-of-15 from the line.

• Iwundu led the way with 8 points after halftime, while Brown added 7 points.

Beyond the Boxscore

• K-State is now 33-39 all-time in the Big Eight/12 Championship, including 13-21 in the 20-year history of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship… The Wildcats are now 2-4 as the No. 6 seed and move to 3-7 all-time against the No. 2 seed in championship history… The team is 5-11 all-time in quarterfinals

• K-State is now 15-13 all-time in the Sprint Center, including 6-9 in Big 12 Championship since 2008… The team is 5-8 against ranked teams in the building, including 0-1 against West Virginia.

• K-State is 110-247 all-time vs. the AP Top 25, including 45-129 vs. the AP Top 10… The Wildcats are 3-5 against the AP Top 25, including 3-4 vs. the AP Top 10.

• Head coach Bruce Weber is now 99-67 at K-State and 412-222 overall as a head coach… He is 7-7 overall at the Sprint Center, including 4-5 at Big 12 Championship.

• K-State now trails the all-time series with West Virginia, 8-5, including 7-4 in the Big 12 era… This was the first meeting in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship… Weber is now 4-7 vs. West Virginia.

• K-State lost for the first time this season when holding an opponent to 65 points or less, falling to 14-1 this season, including 6-1 against Big 12 competition… Eight opponents have now been held to 55 points or less this season, while 11 foes have been held to 40 percent shooting or less.

• 58 opponents have now been held to 60 points or less in head coach Bruce Weber’s tenure with the Wildcats boasting a 51-7 mark in those contests.

• Senior Wesley Iwundu scored a team-high 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, to go with 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 35 minutes… Iwundu led the team in scoring for the 17th time in his career, including his team-tying eighth time this season… He has now registered double figures in 63

games in his career, including a team-tying 24 times this season.

• Sophomore Kamau Stokes also scored in double figures with 10 points to go with a team-high 3 assists … He has now scored in double digits in 34 times in his career, including a team-tying 24 times this season.

Quotable

• “It was a heartbreaker for us,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “They guarded as well as they could against a team that is tough and physical and gets the ball inside. You hold them to 16 points in the first half and 35 in the second, but to their credit they made some big plays and made some big shots to get back in the game. I couldn’t be more proud of my kids. We played in the best league in the country. We’ve played the best teams in the country. It’s just disappointing for our guys that we couldn’t find a way to win and get in the championship game.”

Up Next

• K-State now awaits its postseason fate, which will be announced on Sunday night.