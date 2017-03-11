The Salina Post

Kansas man enters plea in crash that killed 80-year-old

Fatal crash in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Hutchinson man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a collision that killed an 80-year-old man.

Twenty-five-year-old Everette Hardy entered the plea Friday in the May 2016 death of John Johnson, also of Hutchinson.

Johnson died in a Wichita hospital 23 days after the accident.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper testified during a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing that Hardy accelerated seconds before reaching the intersection to try and beat oncoming traffic and slammed into Johnson’s pickup at about 45 mph.

Hardy will be sentenced April 21.

