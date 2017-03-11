Cherryl R. Adams Boss, 70, Minneapolis, went home to be with her Lord and Savior of Thursday, March 9, 2017. She was surrounded by her family at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. Cherryl was born January 26, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA to James Lyle and Marceline (Johnson) Platt.

She worked for the Ottawa County District Court for over 30 years and she served as Clerk of the Court for 14 years. Cherryl was also a municipal judge for 18 years and she performed countless weddings. She was a charter member of Rock City EHU where she was a member for 45 years. Cherryl was also a member of the United Church of Bennington, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She and her husband, Elvin, delivered meals on wheels for many years.

Cherryl was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Elvin; children, Jason Adams and Amy Levendofsky (Brian); step-children, Eric Boss (Melissa), Carri Boss Barry (Troy), and Genny Hall (Kevin); brother, Mike Platt (Debbie); grandchildren, Meagan Shoemaker, Priscilla Adams, and Chloe and Ayden Levendofsky; step-grandchildren, Isaac, Jose’, Cassandra, Emma, Erin, Emalie, Karson, Nolan, Nora, and Bailey.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 14 at the First United Methodist Church, Minneapolis with Pastor Roberta Fall officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Golden Wheel Senior Center and may be left in care of the funeral home.