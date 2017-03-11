Council Grove – Charlene J. McRae, 80, lifetime resident of Council Grove, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 08, 2017, at Morris County Hospital.

She was born December 9, 1936 in Council Grove, the daughter of Charles and Lila ((Loquist) Taylor. Charlene married Robert McRae in August of 1954. She went on to have a career in local politics that spanned 28 years, including 12, as the first female Mayor, for the city of Council Grove. Her many accomplishments as a politician included being the first female county commissioner of Morris County and being a vital part in the construction of the Neosho River Walk. In her later years, she became a friend and mentor to those around her.

Charlene is survived by her daughters: Valerie Young and Vicki McRae (Al McBee), all of Council Grove; grandchildren: Jesse Young (Angela), Ace Finch (Charmetra). Broc Finch, and Allison Blankley; great-grandchildren: Remington Young and Reagan Sparks; and a great-great-grandson, Kizer Sparks. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Wilson; nieces, Amy Gant, Becky Johnson, Sandy McDiffett and Rachael Bolen and their families; and a host of friends. Charlene will be sadly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law James Wilson.

A Celebration of Charlene’s Life will be held at 10:00am, Friday, March 10, 2017, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. A private burial will be held at a later date, at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational UCC and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

