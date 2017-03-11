Buddy Lee Dobbins, 66, of Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2017, surrounded by family at his home in Lindsborg. He retired from the Air Force and was also a claims adjuster for Farm Bureau.

Buddy was born on December 2, 1950, in Cameron, MO, the son of Zona Ruth (Bills) and Robert Dwayne Dobbins, Sr. He was raised in Canton, KS and graduated from Canton High School in 1968. His grandparents, Lida Lorene Nan and Roy E. Dobbins, raised him in Canton, KS. Nan was the best grandmother anyone could ask for. She signed Buddy’s waiver to join the Air Force when he was 17 years old.

While serving in the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Department as Law Office Manager, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Achievement Medal, Small Arms Expert/Pistol Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, and several other ribbons. He was stationed in Athens, Greece, Germany, Osan AB, Korea, Anchorage, AK, California three times, and several other bases stateside.

While working with Kansas Farm Bureau, he was awarded the “Claims Adjuster for Kansas” twice.

Buddy traveled all over the world, but had to come back to McPherson to find the love of his life, Madonna Huber.

Survivors include: his loving wife, Madonna Dobbins of the home; mother, Zona Ruth (Dobbins) Emerson of McPherson, KS; older sister, Sharon Pankratz of McPherson, KS; older brother, Bob Dobbins (Jennifer) of Grand Island, NE; sister, Iona Likens of McPherson, KS; brother, Tod Emerson (Angie) of McPherson, KS; daughter, Jessica Dobbins of Plano, TX; step-son, Mike Nordstrom with step-granddaughters, Sierah & Brittany Nordstrom, and step-grandson, Corban Nordstrom, all of McPherson, KS; step-son, Tim Nordstrom (Jennifer) with step-grandsons, Camon & Jake Nordstrom, all of McPherson, KS.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Robert Dobbins, Sr.; step-father, John Emerson; and younger brother, Ricky Dobbins.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 15, at the First Christian Church, McPherson with Rev. Lynn Scott officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Canton Township Cemetery.

Memorial donation may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice or the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.