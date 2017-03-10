The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team cut a 14 point deficit to push Friday night’s game into overtime. Cheney went up by two possessions at the start of overtime, taking the game 49-41.

Southeast’s state tournament run will continue tomorrow. The Trojans will play Belle Plaine for third place. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in Hutchinson.