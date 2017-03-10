The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will continue their state-run tonight in Hutchinson. The Trojans opened the tournament with a first round win over Hugoton. Southeast shot an incredible 84 percent from the charity, winning the game 56-39.

The Trojans will face #8 Cheney High School tonight. The Cardinals knocked off #1 Norton Community High School last night. They won that game 54-44, earning their spot in tonight’s matchup.

Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. tonight in Hutchinson. Catch live play-by-play on 99KG. The pregame show will start at 8 p.m.