Trenton Lee Mitchell, 21, the son of Guy Edwin Mitchell and Deanna Lynn (Hoard) Mitchell White, and later adopted by step-father, Bernie White, was born December 5, 1995 in Salina, KS and passed away on March 7, 2017 at St. Francis-Via Christie Hospital, Wichita, KS.

Trenton grew up in Formoso, KS, attending the Mankato Schools through his freshman year when he attended Pike Valley High School, graduating in 2014.

Following his graduation, he worked for Alsop Sand in Scandia, KS and also took EMT training. Trenton then became involved with agriculture and ranching, assisting Sam Eilert with his farming operation.

Trenton enjoyed racing and working on cars, hunting and fishing and all outdoor activities. While in school, he played soccer and baseball and played football in high school. He enjoyed watching rodeo, snow skiing, and assisting others. He was very active in 4-H for many years showing livestock and other projects. Trenton made his home at rural Jewell, KS.

Trenton was preceded in death by his grandparents-Dale and Ivah Hoard; grandfather, Charles Mitchell; Uncle: Jack Hoard and infant Aunt: Kay.

He is survived by his mother, Deanna (Bernie) White of Belleville, KS; Guy (Amy) Mitchell of Salina, KS; his girlfriend, Josie Wilson of Jewell, KS; Half- brother, William (Marci) Mitchell and Half-sister, Crystal (Warren) Reeves all of Wichita, KS; paternal grandmother, Mary Mitchell of Hasty, CO; brothers,

Andrew White of Kansas City, KS and Daniel (Alisha) White of Culver, KS; step sisters, Ellaina White of Salina, KS and Bridget (Ryan) Bricado of Blue Springs, MO; and special father figure, Sam Eilert; nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Jewell, KS with Pastor Jim Rice and Pastor Dan Daniels, officiating.

Interment will be at the Randall Cemetery, Randall, KS.

Visitation will be from 9 AM until 8 PM on Saturday at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends from 5PM until 7 PM on Saturday. The casket has been closed.

Memorials are suggested to the Trenton L. Mitchell Memorial to be designated at a later time.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.