Thursday’s Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A State Tournament
Division I
Quarterfinal
Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT
Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46
South Gray 73, Onaga 46
St. Francis 49, South Barber 36
Division II
Quarterfinal
Caldwell 64, Axtell 40
Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Wallace County 51, Ashland 34
Class 3A State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62
Cheney 54, Norton 44
Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44
Southeast Saline 56, Hugoton 39
Class 5A State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Goddard-Eisenhower 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 50
KC Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53
Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 2A State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30
Meade 57, Hill City 46
Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26
Wabaunsee 61, Pittsburg Colgan 42
Class 4A State Tournament
Division I
Quarterfinal
Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49
Circle 66, Labette County 52
KC Piper 45, Abilene 34
McPherson 60, Paola 54
Division II
Quarterfinal
Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT
Girard 63, Topeka Hayden 58
Jefferson West 51, Larned 37
Scott City 44, Burlington 40
Class 6A State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Derby 40, Olathe East 33
Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52
Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44
Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42
Leave a Reply