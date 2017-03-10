The Salina Post

Thursday March 9 State Basketball Tournament Scores

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A State Tournament
Division I
Quarterfinal
Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT

Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46

South Gray 73, Onaga 46

St. Francis 49, South Barber 36

Division II
Quarterfinal
Caldwell 64, Axtell 40

Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT

Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50

Wallace County 51, Ashland 34

Class 3A State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62

Cheney 54, Norton 44

Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44

Southeast Saline 56, Hugoton 39

Class 5A State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Goddard-Eisenhower 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 50

KC Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53

Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52

Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 2A State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30

Meade 57, Hill City 46

Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26

Wabaunsee 61, Pittsburg Colgan 42

Class 4A State Tournament
Division I
Quarterfinal
Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49

Circle 66, Labette County 52

KC Piper 45, Abilene 34

McPherson 60, Paola 54

Division II
Quarterfinal
Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT

Girard 63, Topeka Hayden 58

Jefferson West 51, Larned 37

Scott City 44, Burlington 40

Class 6A State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Derby 40, Olathe East 33

Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52

Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44

Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42

