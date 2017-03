Three bedrooms, one bath home near South Jr High. Kitchen has a breakfast nook. Large living room has dining space. Huge back yard has covered patio and a shed. There is a storm shelter accessible from inside the shed. Attached oversized one car garage. (Lockbox is on back door).

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.