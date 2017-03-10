press release

TOTO

SAT, JULY 1 @ 8PM

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of the multi-Grammy Award winning band Toto. TOTO remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world.

With close to 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson's Thriller, and accolades to their names, they are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility. Their repertoire continues to be current via high profile usage on broadcast television. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70's bands that have endured the changing trends and styles to a career enjoy a multi-generational fan base. Tickets start at $58.

PEPPA PIG

SAT, DEC 2@ 5PM

Peppa Pig’s Surprise promises to be the perfect theater show for all preschoolers.Peppa Pig really is a worldwide phenomenon. The live show encompasses the charming, colorful nature of the incredibly popular television series and features brand-new songs and life-size puppets that walk, talk, dance, and jump up and down to give audiences a unique, interactive theatrical experience from the moment the curtain opens.Tickets start at $39.

JOHN PRINE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 @ 8PM

Reserved Seating. Tickets start at $72.50.

ON SALE: Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM



Two time Grammy-award winner, John Prine, is a singer songwriter who, from his eponymously titled first LP release in 1971, has continued to write and perform songs that have become central to our American musical heritage. Classics like, ‘Angel from Montgomery’,‘Sam Stone,’ ‘Paradise,’ and ‘Hello in There’ speak to the everyday experience of ordinary people with a simple honesty, and an extraordinary ability to get right through to the heart of the listener.

Long considered a “songwriter’s songwriter,” John Prine is a rare talent whose writing is greatly admired by his peers. Performers who have recorded from his extensive catalog, include Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, the Everly Brothers, John Denver, Kris Kristofferson, Carly Simon, Ben Harper, Joan Baez, George Strait, Old Crow Medicine Show, Norah Jones, Bette Midler, Miranda Lambert and many others.