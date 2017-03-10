Samantha Roze Charles, 21, left this life and those who loved her, surrounded by the family she so cherished, March 7, 2017, in Quinter, Kansas.

The miracle of Sammy’s life began November 8, 1995, in Oakley, Kansas. She came into this world fighting, never giving up and beating all the odds that came her way. She has been amazing since day One. Every day we were blessed with this sweet gift from God. Sammy amazed everyone on a daily basis. Some days we wondered where her strength came from, only to come to realize that it could only come from God. Her faith in God was amazing! She always trusted that God was in control. If you stated that you didn’t believe in God, Sammy was the one who would try her hardest to change your mind and heart. She would make sure that you knew God was in control. Sammy always said, “God is an awesome God.”

Sammy, as she was known to everyone, was full of life and fun. She always had a joke for anyone who would listen. She loved family, friends and big gatherings. Every year she looked forward to the family reunion and everyone coming. If she could have had her way, none of us would ever sleep the entire weekend! Andrea and Tanner idolized their sister as she did them. She loved watching them participate in sports. She truly was their biggest fan, always cheering on the Quinter Bulldogs. Once a Bulldog always a Bulldog!

She was loved and supported by so many. The number of lives she touched is nearly incomprehensible. She could bring a smile to anyone’s face and found the good in everything and everyone. Sammy will live on forever in the hearts of so many. Her legacy of love and endurance will live forever! Philippians 4:13 was Sammy’s verse! It reads: “I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

Samantha is survived by her parents: Ivy and Billy Charles; maternal grandparents: Edward and Ruth McElhaney of Quinter; paternal grandparents: Harold Charles of Hoxie and Beverly Kowalke of Cambridge, Nebraska; half-brother Dakota Culver and wife Ry of Fairfield, California; brother, Tanner Charles of Quinter; sister, Andrea Charles of Quinter and many relatives and friends.

She always said, “God is Good, and the whole world should know God is Good all the time. No worries mom…. God and me, we got this!!!” Sweet Girl now you and God are truly side by side! You’re right, Sweet Angel, you and God got this!