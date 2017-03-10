Sally File

November 16, 1933 – March 8, 2017

Born September 16, 1933 to Herbert and Vera (Barnett) Neifert, the second child of 6. Raised on a farm west of Glen Elder, KS. Attended country school and graduated from Glen Elder high school with the class of 1951. Attended Salina Beauty Academy cosmetology school. Married Kendall Edward Studer August 8th, 1953 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Beloit, KS. She was confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church January 31st, 1954. To this union 4 children were born. Ronda Lea, Mark Edward, Yvonne Renee and Connie Rae. Sally loved to sew, knit,crochet, embroider, and was always working with her hands. She made her daughter, Connie’s wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses in 1984. Granddaughter Jennifer was married in 2001, she handmade her wedding dress and her bridesmaid dresses also. Continuing in her love of sewing she made many items for her grandchildren, including clothes and quilts. She knitted a heirloom baptismal gown for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was very important to her. She always enjoyed cooking and baking for family and holiday gatherings. She passed on her love of cooking to her children and grandchildren. While 3 of her grandson’s were in college they went to their neighbors to borrow a rolling pin. The neighbor asked why, they told her for making homemade noodles that their grandma had always made. Her 4 kids have great memories. One of them being, coming home from school and smelling fresh bread baking in the oven. Another unique memory was Sally’s whistle for her children to come home for the night, which was heard from many blocks away. Sally was a sweet, quiet, honest, hardworking, down to earth and creative person. She had a strong faith. She expressed her love by making things for others. Her husband Kendall passed away from congestive heart failure August 17th, 1991. She was by his side for 6 months while waiting for a heart to become available. On November 12, 1994 she married Gordon File. They enjoyed many trips together during their marriage. Her most favorite trip was to Hawaii. Sally loved helping Gordon with the farming chores. Moving tractors from field to field and helping with harvest meals. She enjoyed her time on the farm with Gordon including many rides to see how crops were doing. Sally did hair for 44 years out of her in home salon before retiring in 1995. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She would always attend her kids and grandchildren special events. She will be greatly missed by anyone who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Monday, March 13 at the Zion Lutheran Church followed by burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Sunday, March 12 at the McDonald Funeral Home. The casket will remain closed. Memorials may be given to the Church or Solomon Valley Hospice.