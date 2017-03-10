Between 6:00 PM on February 23, 2017 and 7:25 AM on February 24, 2017, force was used to enter a residence, currently under construction, at 1409 Bentgrass. A Bosch dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, Samsung washing machine and dryer, Vizio 70” flat screen TV, Dell desktop computer, ten totes with miscellaneous household items, construction pulls, two light fixtures, unknown brand hammer drill, unknown brand angle drill, and three LED light fixtures were taken. Total loss and damage is estimated at $20,000.

