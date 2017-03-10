The Salina Post

Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers March 10th

by

Between 6:00 PM on February 23, 2017 and 7:25 AM on February 24, 2017, force was used to enter a residence, currently under construction, at 1409 Bentgrass. A Bosch dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, Samsung washing machine and dryer, Vizio 70” flat screen TV, Dell desktop computer, ten totes with miscellaneous household items, construction pulls, two light fixtures, unknown brand hammer drill, unknown brand angle drill, and three LED light fixtures were taken. Total loss and damage is estimated at $20,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

