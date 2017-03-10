WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Congressman Roger Marshall met with senior staff of the US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency on Friday morning regarding the wildfires throughout Kansas and the plains region. The Congressman was joined by Dalton Henry, his legislative director.

“The damage at home is breathtaking. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring some personal, on-the-ground stories to help describe the scale of destruction many Kansas families are facing,” Congressman Marshall said. “Building this relationship is vital as we help producers navigate the various recovery programs available.”

Among the recovery programs provided by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) are the Livestock Indemnity Program, the Livestock Forage Program and the Emergency Conservation Program.

A detailed list of programs can be found HERE.