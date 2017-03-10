Ralph Elliott Dawson, the son of Ross Keith Dawson and Ruth (Sterling) Dawson, was born March 14, 1933 at rural Morganville, KS and passed away on March 2, 2017 at the Belleville Health Care Center, Belleville, KS.

Ralph attended the rural schools of Morganville and Green, Ks and graduated from Green Rural High School in 1950.

He began farming in the rural Fact, KS area for a time and then served with the U. S. Army from 1953 until 1955, being stationed in Germany. Following his service, he returned and worked at the ASCS Office and also worked for a plumbing contractor in Manhattan, KS.

Ralph then began work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Kansas City. He was involved in water and flood management, working over 30 years as a civil engineer technician with the Corp. Ralph also managed the Tri-County Rod and Gun Club near Linwood, Ks. for 20 years.

On July 9, 1956, he married Jean A. Demarteau and to this union one daughter, Nancy, was born. After Ralph’s retirement, the couple moved to Belleville, KS in 2000.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter-Nancy.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Jean A. Dawson of Belleville, KS; one sister Jean Noble of Belleville, KS; one brother, Jimmie Dawson (Donna) of Manhattan, KS, one granddaughter, Allison Flores; 4 great grandchildren; other relatives, and friends.

Cremation was selected and Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS, with Pastor Jeremy Wittwer, officiating. Inurnment will follow the services.

The family will greet friends from 10 AM until 11 AM Saturday, March 18, 2107 prior to the graveside services at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS with the graveside immediately to follow.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.