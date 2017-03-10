The Salina Post

Police investigate Kan. woman’s shooting death near college campus

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Police in east-central Kansas’ Emporia are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old woman in an apartment building.

The Emporia Gazette reports that Mahogany Brooks died at the scene of the shooting late Thursday near Emporia State University.

Police say a 30-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

The University sent a message to the campus on Twitter and then removed them from the social media feed.

“ESU-Emporia: All Clear. Suspect apprehended but continue to avoid area of 13th and Merchant while authorities are on scene.

— Emporia State (@emporiastate) March 10, 2017

 

The Gazette says Brooks’ death is first homicide in 25,000-resident Emporia since April 2013, when 25-year-old Adrian Peralta died five days after being shot. Gabino Ruiz-Ascencio later was convicted of first-degree murder in September 2015.

 

ESU Alert-Emporia:Police reported armed suspect-1325 Merchant St. 10:40pm. Stay in secure location until further notice.

— Emporia State (@emporiastate) March 10, 2017

