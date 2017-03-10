A 24-year-old Arkansas City woman was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police Sgt. James Feldman says Julie Hinson had the walk signal when she was hit by 21-year-old Dominique Johnson of Salina. Johnson was headed westbound on Prescott, he then attempted to turn south on Santa Fe when he struck Hinson with his 2016 Dodge RAM 1500. The accident was reported at around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. First responders arrived, transporting Hinson to Salina Regional Health Center.

According to Sgt. Feldman, Hinson had a broken wrist and several bruises. Johnson was cited for failure to yield.