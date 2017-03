Patricia Waltman

(March 24, 1956 – March 9, 2017)

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 15 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Beloit. Visitation will be from 3-7PM Tuesday, March 14 at the McDonald Funeral Home and the casket will remain closed. Memorials may be given to the Solomon Valley Hospice.