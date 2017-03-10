RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement and fire investigators say they have determined the cause of The Highlands fire in Reno County is suspicious in nature.

In a media release Friday, officials confirmed the fire was 95 percent contained. Two people were in the the fire that burned approximately 5585 acres. All evacuations have been lifted. The residents were allowed back into the area after 3 p.m. on Thursday and the area was reopened at 6:00 p.m. to the public

Per the local disaster declaration, open burning is not allowed in the area.

Officials also reminded residents that had a question about their insurance coverage or were having an issue with their insurance company can contact the Consumer Assistance Hotline is 1-800-432-2484 or you can visit www.ksinsurance.org.