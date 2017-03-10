Coming off an opening weekend loss to the reigning CIF champs, the Salina Liberty Indoor football team will make the trip to Omaha for their first road game. The Liberty football team will face the Omaha Beef tonight at Ralston Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

Salina Liberty dropped their season/home opener last Sunday to the Wichita Force. A 43-yard touchdown pass put Liberty on the board early but they couldn’t maintain that momentum into the later parts of the game. They lost the contest 55-43 to start their season 0-1. They were held to just 34 rushing yards for the day.

The Beef also started their season 0-1 with a road loss to the Sioux City Bandits. The Bandits took a 21-6 lead into the second quarter, helping them secure a 63-44 win over the Beef.

Catch play-by-play of tonight’s game on KINA. The pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m.

—KINA Preview—