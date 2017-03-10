KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sophomore guard Barry Brown poured in a near career-high 21 points, as Kansas State knocked off No. 9/10 Baylor, 70-64, in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday evening before 18,972 fans at the Sprint Center.

The win not only clinched the Wildcats (20-12, 8-10 Big 12) a berth in the semifinals for the first time since 2013, it also gave them a Top 10 victory at the Championship for the first time since knocking off No. 7 Kansas, 74-67, in the second round of the Big Eight Championship on March 13, 1993.

Tied at 33-all with 14:13 left to play, K-State used a 7-0 run over a 3-minute span early in the second half to take control of the contest, which was capped by a Brown 3-pointer at the 11:26 mark. The sophomore scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, hitting both 3-point attempts and going an impressive 9-of-11 from the free throw line, including 6-of-8 in the last 49 seconds.

Baylor (25-7, 12-6 Big 12) closed to within 48-43 on a jumper by Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Manu Lecomte with 6:35 remaining, however, K-State responded with a 9-3 spurt to take a 57-46 advantage with 4:10 to play on a jumper by senior forward D.J. Johnson, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

The Wildcats connected on 52.3 percent (23-of-44) from the field, including 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from 3-point range, and went 18-of-27 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line. It marked the 12th time this season that the team has shot better than 50 percent from the field, which is the highest such total since the 1988-89 season.

Baylor was held to 64 points on 45.5 percent shooting (25-of-55), including 41.2 percent (7-of-17) from 3-point range, as K-State moved to 14-0 this season when holding an opponent to 65 points or less.

The win was also significant, as it gave the Wildcats a 20-win season for the 28th time in school history, including the third time in 5 seasons under head coach Bruce Weber, who collected his 99th win in his tenure on Thursday.

Junior guard Al Freeman led three Bears in double figures with 16 points off the bench on 5-of-12 field goals, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, while Lecomte scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from long range. All-American Johnathan Motley posted 13 points, while junior forward Jo Lual-Acuil, Jr. grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and sophomore Jake Lindsey dished out a game-high 11 assists.

K-State, which knocked off a Top 10 Baylor team for the second time this season, moved to 3-4 against the AP Top 25 this season, including 3-3 against the Top 10.

The Basics

• Final Score: Kansas State 70, 9/10 Baylor 64

• Records: Kansas State 20-12, 8-10 Big 12 // Baylor 25-7, 12-6 Big 12

• Attendance: 18,972 (sold out)

• Next Game: Friday, March 10 // vs. 11/11 West Virginia // 8 p.m. CT // ESPN2

The Short Story

• Sophomore Barry Brown scored a near career-high 21 points, as Kansas State earned its third win over a Top 10 team this season with a 70-64 win over No. 9/10 Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday night before a sold-out crowd of 18,972 fans at the Sprint Center.

• K-State advances to the semifinals of the championship for the first time since 2013.

• Brown scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, as he knocked down both his 3-point attempts and went an impressive 9-of-11 from the free throw line. It was his fourth career 20-point game.

• Johnson joined Brown in double figures, scoring 11 of his 13 points after halftime on perfect 4-of-4 field goals and 5-of-6 from the line to go with 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

• Junior Al Freeman led three Bears in double figures with 16 points off the bench, while fellow junior Manu Lecomte added 13 points. Junior Jo Lual-Acuil, Jr. grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

• With the win, K-State earns a 20-win season for the 28th time in school history, including third time in 5 seasons under head coach Bruce Weber.

How It Happened | First Half

• Six straight points, including back-to-back layups by Johnathan Motley, gave Baylor an 8-3 lead at the first media timeout at the 15:53 mark.

• K-State closed the gap to 13-10 at the second media timeout with 11:08 remaining behind a dunk from Wesley Iwundu and a jumper by Isaiah Maurice on a feed from Kamau Stokes.

• Another Maurice jumper pulled the Wildcats to within 13-12, as head coach Scott Drew called the Bears’ first timeout at the 10:05 mark.

• The run reached 8-0, as two more Maurice jumpers and a pair of free throws by Stokes on a technical by Jo Lual-Acuil, Jr., gave K-State a 16-13 advantage with 7:57 before halftime.

• A second 3-pointer by Barry Brown gave the Wildcats a 21-20 edge at the final media timeout at the 3:41 mark of the half after the Bears retook the lead on a 5-0 run just moments earlier.

• Back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer by Jake Lindsey, pushed Baylor ahead at 25-23 with 1:02 remaining, as head coach Bruce Weber called his first timeout with 51 seconds before halftime.

• A layup by Wesley Iwundu knotted the game at 25-all with 33 seconds left, as the Bears missed a final shot before the teams headed into halftime.

• K-State connected on 41.7 percent (10-of-24), including 33.3 percent (3-of-9) from 3-point range, and went 2-of-4 from the free throw line, while Baylor shot 44 percent (11-of-25), including 37.5 percent (3-of-8) from long range, and did not attempt any free throws.

• The Wildcats held an 11-0 advantage on points off turnovers after forcing 9 Bear turnovers.

• Brown and Maurice led the team with 6 points, while Brown added 3 steals.

How It Happened | Second Half

• The score remained tied at the first media timeout, as both teams scored 6 points in the opening minutes for a 31-all tie with 15:55 to play.

• A dunk by Isaiah Maurice and layup by Kamau Stokes gave K-State a 37-33 lead at the second media timeout of the half at the 11:55 mark.

• The Wildcats took a 40-33 advantage on a 3-pointer by Barry Brown with 11:26 remaining.

• After Baylor closed it to 40-37 with 4 straight points, Brown ignited a 7-1 run with a 4-point play from the corner as K-State took a 47-38 lead at the 8:02 mark.

• A 3-pointer from Manu Lecomte ended the run, as the Bears called a timeout with 7:41 to play.

• The score remained 47-41 at the third media timeout of the half at the 6:56 mark.

• Six straight points gave K-State a 57-46 lead at the final media timeout of the half with 3:56 left.

• A pair of free throws by D.J. Johnson gave the Wildcats a 60-49 lead with 2:31 to play.

• Baylor cut it to 62-57 on an Al Freeman layup and called a timeout with 1:03 remaining.

• Two more Johnson free throws were followed by a Freeman 3 that closed it to 64-60 with 51 seconds left.

• The Bears could get no closer the rest of the way, as Brown knocked down 6-of-8 free throws in the last 49 seconds to clinch the victory at 70-64.

• The Wildcats connected 65.0 percent (13-of-20) in the second half, including 60 percent (3-of-5) from 3-point range, and went 16-of-23 from the free throw line, while the Bears shot 46.7 percent (14-of-30) after halftime, including 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from long range, and went 7-of-13 from the line.

• Brown scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, while Johnson added 11 points.

Beyond the Boxscore

• K-State is now 33-38 all-time in the Big Eight/12 Championship, including 13-20 in the 20-year history of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship… The Wildcats are now 2-3 as the No. 6 seed and move to 6-4 all-time against the No. 3 seed in championship history… The team is 5-10 all-time in quarterfinals… This is the first win vs. an AP Top 10 at the Championship since a 74-67 win over No. 7 Kansas on March 13, 1993.

• The Wildcats move to the Championship semifinals for the first time since 2013.

• K-State is now 15-12 all-time in the Sprint Center, including 6-8 in Big 12 Championship since 2008… The team is 5-7 against ranked teams in the building, including 2-1 against ranked Baylor teams.

• With the win, K-State earns a 20-win season for the 28th time in school history, including third time in 5 seasons under head coach Bruce Weber.

• K-State is 3-4 against the AP Top 25, including 3-3 vs. the AP Top 10.

• K-State scored 70 points on 52.3 percent shooting (23-of-44), including 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from 3-point range, and connected on 66.7 percent (18-of-27) from the free throw line.

• K-State has connected on 50 percent or better from the field 12 times, including on 7 occasions against Big 12 competition… The 12 games of 50 percent or better field goal percentage is the highest since doing it in 13 games in 1988-89.

• K-State moved to 14-0 when holding a foe to 65 points or less, including 6-0 vs. Big 12 competition.

• Sophomore Barry Brown scored a game-high 21 points on 4-of-6 field goals, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, to go with a 9-of-13 effort from the free throw line… It marked his fourth career 20-point game, including his third this season.

• Brown posted a team-high 3 steals to increase his single-season steals record to 76.

Quotable

• “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “They fought through adversity, fought through injuries. They’ve stayed coachable. They’ve stayed together and just a great run here. We talked last week, March Madness started last week for us at TCU and continued at home against Texas Tech Saturday and now we’re at Sprint Center, and we just beat one of the best teams in the country.”

Up Next

• Kansas State will now meet No. 2 seed West Virginia (25-7, 12-6 Big 12) in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship semifinals at 8 p.m. CT on Friday at the Sprint Center on ESPN2. The two teams split their regular season meetings with the Wildcats winning 79-75 in Manhattan on Jan. 21 and the Mountaineers winning 85-66 in Morgantown on Feb. 11.