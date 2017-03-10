TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Senate committee has endorsed a measure that would let doctors and physicians prescribe and dole out what’s described as “non-intoxicating” medicine derived from a marijuana chemical compound.
Senators initially were supposed to vote on a measure that would legalize the use of cannabis for certain medical conditions.
But an amendment stripped out that measure and replaced it with another that would allow medical professionals to prescribe and dispense “non-intoxicating cannabinoid medicine.” The bill does not define non-intoxicating.
The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee approved that bill Thursday. The measure now goes to the full Senate.
Comments
Rachel says
Still a VERY bad idea! If passed this will only open the door for marijuana to become legal in Kansas. Our law makers should should be aware that if this is passed, it will only be a stepping stone for marijuana legalization….
Linda says
This is incredible for those who are suffering with seizures, especially children.
Carl Phillips says
You’re incredible Linda. You truly are. I can tell because I have a keen eye for the super intelligent. Have you inquired on a membership to MENSA?
Typical Salinan says
Lol, still the worst.
This is ok, but it’s typical of the mentally deficient politicians we have running the show in this state. This is essentially a way to see no economic benefit from pot, but it’s still good to see them step out of the stone age and into the compassionate use of medicinal cannabis for those who are suffering.
Jeremy says
Rachel shut it how incredibly ignorant you are