HERINGTON – Edward Owen Jones, 80, of Herington, died Wednesday, Aug. 24th, 2016, at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton. He was born on November 21st, 1935, at White City, KS, the son of Carl F. and Nellie M. (Pierce) Jones.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Delavan Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Delavan Community Center. In the event of inclement weather, the services will be at the Delavan Community Center.

Mr. Jones worked at the yard office for the Rock Island Railroad. He retired from working at Morris County doing maintenance. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and worked as a photographer at the Pentagon. He married Daisy B. Dean, October 4, 1958, at Church of the Covenant, in Erie, PA, and she preceded in death on July 15, 1999. He is preceded in death by a sister Mary Jeffries, and his parents.

He married Rev. Ruth Ann Claerhout, July 8, 2004, at Osborne, KS, she survives of the home in Herington; he is survived by a son Bud Jones, Jr. of LaCrosse, WI; a daughter, Tammy Baker of Cincinnati, OH; a step-son Robert Kottwitz of Kansas City, MO; two grandchildren, Kim and Aaron Baker; two brothers Robert Jones of Plano, TX, Carl Jones, Jr., (wife-Deb) of Salina; three sisters Barb Nichols of Snrya, SC, Barb Gibson (husband-Larry), and Betty Ludy of Emporia.

The family requests memorials to The Region of Kansas-Christian Church, (Disciples of Christ)-“The Harold and Phoebe Jones” Trust Fund, The Kansas Christian Home-Legacy of John, or Good Shepherd Hospice of Harvey County; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.