The City of Salina, with the help of HDR, Inc. is transitioning the downtown streetscape project from a vision to design and construction starting in 2018. As part of this process, the City provided a public open house on February 23, 2017 and hosted an online survey regarding streetscape elements. The survey results will be available at the http://salina-ks.gov beginning March 16, 2017. The City will be hosting an additional public open house to present survey findings, present refined concepts, and to gather additional input:

Thursday, March 16, 2017 – 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Salina Art Center Warehouse

149 S. 4th Street

Salina, Kansas 67401

No formal presentation will be given and attendees may come and go at any time. The project team will be available to explain design elements and gather information on preferred concepts. Those interested in the project but unable to attend should contact Stephanie Rittershaus at HDR (402) 203-2976 or email at stephanie.rittershaus@hdrinc.com.