ROXBURY – Cinda Ellen Becker, age 66, passed away Thursday, March 9th, 2017, at Salem Home, Hillsboro, Kansas, after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was born October 4, 1950, in Goodland, Kansas, to Eilert and Virginia (Noble) Nagel. She married Michael Becker, of rural Gypsum, on December 20, 1970 in Salina, Kansas. Cinda accompanied her husband Mike, who was in the U.S. Army, in his tour of duty which included Aberdeen, Maryland; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and 19 months in Germany. Their first daughter, Tarah, was born in at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.

Cinda grew up in western Kansas and attended grade schools in Kanorado and Colby, KS. She graduated High School from Sharon Springs in 1968, and then attended Brown Mackie Business School in Salina. Cinda worked different part time jobs in Roxbury, and at home while she raised their 4 children. Some of her most recent jobs was keeping the books for Roxbury water and sewer, part-time librarian for the Roxbury Library, the Temple Church newsletter, and being Gram to 24 Grandchildren. Many memories were made in the house Mike built North of Roxbury for their family.

Mike, Cinda and family have lived in the rural Roxbury-Gypsum area since June of 1973.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Keith Nagel.

She is survived by Mike of rural Gypsum, and four children. Tarah (Craig) Rankin, of Desbarats, Canada, and their children: Isaac, Timothy, Daniel, Abigail, Grace, Glori, Jonathan, Faith, Joshua and Isaiah. Joel (Crissa) Becker, of Springtown, Texas, and their children: Seth, Jesse, Sarah Grace and Caleb. Anna (Wayne) Kingsley, of Gypsum, Kansas, and their children: Cole, Mason, Bruce, Wyatt, Savanna, Royal and Kady Anna. Leah (Michael) Ottensmeier, of Marion, Kansas, and their children: Garrett, Austin and step-daughter Katie.

Also surviving is a sister, Laura Martin of Portland, Oregon; and brothers, Steve Nagel, of Scott City, Kansas, and Rollie Nagel, Great Bend, Kansas.

Due to family distance and timing, cremation has been chosen. Currently the family is planning a memorial service at Temple Church rural Gypsum on Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be sent to Jabe & Elena Barker ℅ Philippine Evangelical Enterprises Inc, 116 NE 35TH St, St John, KS 67576-8322.

Zeiner Funeral Home of Marion is handling the arrangements. Cinda’s family would like to thank Angels Care Home Health, Salina, KS; Kindred Hospice, McPherson, KS; Salem Home, Hillsboro, KS; friends, family and Temple Church rural Gypsum for their loving care and thoughtfulness for our Mom and our family.

