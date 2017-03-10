Caroline (Frego) Gocke, age 91, Concordia, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia. She was born July 31, 1925 in Swifton, Arkansas to Christine (Grimmer) Frego from Skoal Creek, Arkansas and George Frego of New Mexico.

She attended a one room school house for eight years and Swifton High School for three years. She spent her senior year at Holy Angels Catholic Boarding School. After graduation she attended Draughon business school and Cotton Seed Oil Com, Little Rock, Arkansas until she was old enough to enter nursing school.

She was in nursing school when she met and married Staff Sgt. Anthony E. Gocke on November 28, 1944 in Santa Ana, CA. They had 12 children and 1 still birth.

She is survived by five daughters, Bernadette Greggory, Holiday, FL; Barbara (Gale) Longenecker, Concordia, KS.; Mary Anne Bongiovanni, Huntington Beach, CA.; Theresa (Ronnie) Rentschler, Smith Center, KS.; and Gloria (Tony) Alexis, Brighton, CO.; two sons, David Gocke, Alexander, AR.; Gregory (Tina) Gocke, Weatherford, TX.; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; one daughter, Madeleine Hollands and five sons, Michael, Christopher, Blaise, Phillip & Joseph Gocke.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 13, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Concordia, with Fr. David Metz officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia with a rosary led by the Altar Society at 6:00pm. Family will greet friends and family after the rosary.

Memorial contributions may be given in lieu of flowers to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or (EWTN) Eternal Word Television Network in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.