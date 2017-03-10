Betty G. Voss, age 85, entered into rest on March 8, 2017 at the Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia. She was born on August 9, 1931 in Marengo, Iowa to Paul M. and Gail E. (Bogear) Bennett.

Betty grew up in Iowa and graduated from Davenport High School. She married Dean F. Voss on September 5, 1959 at Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1992.

Betty was a bus driver for Aurora Public Schools, Aurora, Colorado, Jesus Center School, Denver, Colorado. She moved to Concordia, Kansas in Nov. 1997. In 2007, she moved to Sunset Nursing Home to live the remainder of her life. She was a member of The Baptist Church, Christian’s Women’s Club, Baptist Women’s Circle all of Concordia, St. Mark’s Lutheran and Redeemer Temple of Denver, Colorado.

Betty is survived by her son, Steve Voss (Stephanie), Billings, MT.; two daughters, Heidi Brungardt (Tim Ostdahl), Parker, CO.; Heather Trigg (Alan), Concordia, KS.; brother, Jim Bennett (Nancy), Glen Rock, PA.; seven grandchildren, Branden Brungardt (Chandler), Aurora, CO.; Tyler Trigg (Anne), Lawrence, KS.; Shelby Carter (Wade), Salina, KS.; Tim Voss, Houston, TX.; Emily Thoman (Jacob), Jamestown, KS.; John Voss, Stillwater, OK.; Ben Voss, Billings, MT.; and expecting two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean and her parents.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Pastor Al Paredes officiating. There will be no visitation.

Inurnment will take place at Olinger-Hampden Funeral Home and Cemetery in Denver, Colorado at a later time.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Betty G. Voss Scholarship Fund c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com