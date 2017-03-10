The Salina Post

Adorable 1 1/2 Story Home – 215 W Lindsborg, Lindsborg

Adorable 1 1/2 Story Home, located in Beautiful Lindsborg. Features Welcoming Covered Front Porch, Spacious Rooms w/ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors & Woodwork, and Large Windows allowing Ample Natural Light throughout. Includes 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Formal Dining, as well as Kitchen Dining, and Convenient Main Floor Laundry. Very Pretty Lighting and Window Treatments to Remain, along with most Appliances. Ready-to-be-finished Basement provides tons of Storage Space. Partial Privacy Fenced yard, plus One-Car Garage included. Call today for your private showing!

