HARPER COUNTY– A third earthquake this week shook portions of Kansas Thursday evening.
The quake just before 9:30p.m. measured 2.7 and was centered approximately 13 miles west of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Just before 5:30p.m. Monday a 2.7 quake was centered approximately 20 miles east of Caldwell in Sumner County.
Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, a 2.6 quake was centered approximately 17-miles northeast of Caldwell in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In February, the agency recorded six Kansas earthquakes. They measured from 2.5-3.3 magnitude.
There have no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake.
Comments
Who cares says
Have there been any reports of injury or damage from ANY of these. These reports are ridiculous. Here is something nobody ever felt or saw but it’s there. Get over it.